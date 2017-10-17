Cher has joined 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again'.

The singing sensation revealed on her Twitter account that she has joined the cast of the movie - a sequel to 2008 musical motion picture 'Mamma Mia!' - and hinted she could be singing Abba's 1976 hit song 'Fernando' in the film after tweeting some of the tune's lyrics.

She wrote: ''FERNANDO

''I Remember Long ago another Stary Night Like This (sic)''

Cher admitted she has already started rehearsing for the motion picture, and praised the rest of the cast.

She tweeted: ''Just went through two dance numbers, Everyone's Great (sic)''

But the 'Believe' hitmaker has remained tight-lipped on whether she will be singing a duet with Meryl Streep.

When asked the question by one fan, she merely replied: ''Hhmmm (sic)''

She was also pressed for more details about her part but tweeted back: ''No more info... (sic)''

Director Ol Parker - who will also write the script - confirmed Cher's involvement in the movie, which is based on the ABBA-inspired musical of the same name.

He wrote: ''This is exciting. @cher has come to play. And rule. (sic)''

Dominic Cooper recently confirmed the original cast, which includes Meryl, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan, will all return for the sequel.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: '''Mamma Mia 2' is in the works. We are all dancing.

''All the original cast are returning. We are all there. We are all a bit baggy around the jewels and we are all a bit more sunburnt.''

Music legend Cher previously won a Best Actress Academy Award and a Golden Globe award for her part of Loretta Castorini in 1987 romantic comedy 'Moonstruck', and also picked up a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for 1983's 'Silkwood'.

What's more, Cher has appeared as herself in a number of films, including 2003's 'Stuck on You' opposite Matt Damon, and 1992's 'The Player' alongside Tim Robbins.