Cher has announced that she is launching her own ''genderless'' fragrance.

The 73-year-old songstress has teamed up with the company Scent Beauty - from Bernd Beetz and Steve Mormoris - to create her own perfume, named Eau de Couture by Cher, for both men and women, and the much-anticipated launch will be the first scent since her 1987 fragrance, Uninhibited.

The 'Believe' hitmaker has been working on the inclusive fragrance, which features notes of bergamot, neroli, jasmine and vanilla, for four years because she wanted it to be perfect.

She said: ''It's very touchy-feely. It makes you want to hold onto yourself. We've come a long, long way since I first put out a perfume so I really do believe this is genderless.

''I [made] it for people who love perfume or people who want to smell good, people who feel that it's part of who they are. I imagine there are people, I know there are people, who don't want to have anything on them and I cannot even go to that place.''

And Cher knew she wanted notes of oriental ''vanilla'' and spice because she wanted to create something based on the best aspects of her own fragrance collection.

She told WWD: ''I like vanilla, it's just a girl thing I think, but I also very much like something that's spicy. I was talking with Steve right now, and he was saying, 'I don't know how you got to have black-and-white notes,' and I didn't know what I was doing, so that's how that came about.''

The 'If I Could Turn Back Time' songstress also explained that she met her fragrance partner, Mormoris through a mutual friend, and the process to create Eau de Couture happened naturally.

She added: ''They're a new company with people who are very experienced running it. They have a social network plan. I will be doing interviews and I will be talking about it, but they have a plan. They also have a great idea about doing multiple scents.''