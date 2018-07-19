Cher has ambitions to direct her own movie.

The 72-year-old star - who previously won an Academy Award for her role in the romantic comedy 'Moonstruck' - has revealed she'd ''enjoy'' the opportunity to direct her own film project.

Speaking to ITV's 'Lorraine', Cher explained: ''I'd like to direct a film. I love actors and I think I have perspective and I do write. I think I would do a good job. I think I would enjoy it and I think I would be good at it.''

Cher has a starring role in 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' alongside the likes of Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski and Meryl Streep.

And the veteran star has admitted she relished the chance to work with so many ''strong'' women.

She shared: ''The women are strong. It's not a 'message movie'. The men and women are just strong. In real life we have a lot of catching up to do.''

Meanwhile, another of Cher's 'Mamma Mia!' co-stars, Dominic Cooper, recently revealed she was extremely nervous on her first shoot for the new film.

He said: ''She felt quite nervous. She's an Oscar winner, a brilliant actress and a phenomenal singer, and she had Julie [Walters] and Christine, who are so easy, they're going to make it comfortable.

''Even so, you're still going to get anxious when you arrive on set. That's the truth. It's a big thing to do. She was very open to wanting support and help.

''We all knew that because we've all been there. Not one of us hasn't had that feeling of walking on to something that you weren't part of originally. We all knew each other so well and she didn't.''