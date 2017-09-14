Cher had a ''blast'' working on the new Gap campaign with Future.

The 71-year-old singer has collaborated with the 33-year-old rapper on a track for the longstanding brand's Meet Me In the Gap campaign, and the raven-haired musician has hailed her time working on the commercial with the 'Mask Off' hitmaker as a ''beautiful'' moment.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her latest venture, the 'I Got You Babe' music legend said: ''When Gap said they wanted to team me up with a young artist I knew it would be really beautiful. We had a blast together.''

Cher is known for her outlandish wardrobe choices, but the icon's go-to items are a denim jacket and a pair of jeans.

She explained: ''I can't even tell you how many denim jackets I have or how many I've had in my lifetime. I couldn't tell you if you put a gun to my head. My grandmother wore jeans, my mother wore jeans, I wore jeans my kids wore jeans. It's something that has been in my life since I was a little kid.''

Future has revealed he wanted to have as much ''fun'' working on the campaign with Cher, because the pair are from entirely different backgrounds.

He said: ''Coming into this I wanted to have as much fun as he did.

''It was cool to work with someone who is in the industry but has such a different background and life from me. Our love for music really connected us. She's a true performer and a legend.

''I couldn't help but follow her lead and also ask her for a few pointers on stage presence in front of the camera in this type of setting.''

Future is a huge fan of the label and believes his partnership with the company, which comes shortly after his three-year-old son Future landed his first fashion campaign for Gap, has brought the entire family together.

The musician - whose full name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn - said: ''It's part of my DNA, growing up wearing Gap and now to see my son wearing it and in a campaign ties the whole family together. They have something for every age, every person in a family.

''With both of us being in campaigns for Gap I think it would be cool to pass down that piece of memory to him.''