Cher had a ''blast'' working on the new Gap campaign with Future and has hailed the moment the pair sang for the commercial as ''beautiful''.
Cher had a ''blast'' working on the new Gap campaign with Future.
The 71-year-old singer has collaborated with the 33-year-old rapper on a track for the longstanding brand's Meet Me In the Gap campaign, and the raven-haired musician has hailed her time working on the commercial with the 'Mask Off' hitmaker as a ''beautiful'' moment.
Speaking to PEOPLE about her latest venture, the 'I Got You Babe' music legend said: ''When Gap said they wanted to team me up with a young artist I knew it would be really beautiful. We had a blast together.''
Cher is known for her outlandish wardrobe choices, but the icon's go-to items are a denim jacket and a pair of jeans.
She explained: ''I can't even tell you how many denim jackets I have or how many I've had in my lifetime. I couldn't tell you if you put a gun to my head. My grandmother wore jeans, my mother wore jeans, I wore jeans my kids wore jeans. It's something that has been in my life since I was a little kid.''
Future has revealed he wanted to have as much ''fun'' working on the campaign with Cher, because the pair are from entirely different backgrounds.
He said: ''Coming into this I wanted to have as much fun as he did.
''It was cool to work with someone who is in the industry but has such a different background and life from me. Our love for music really connected us. She's a true performer and a legend.
''I couldn't help but follow her lead and also ask her for a few pointers on stage presence in front of the camera in this type of setting.''
Future is a huge fan of the label and believes his partnership with the company, which comes shortly after his three-year-old son Future landed his first fashion campaign for Gap, has brought the entire family together.
The musician - whose full name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn - said: ''It's part of my DNA, growing up wearing Gap and now to see my son wearing it and in a campaign ties the whole family together. They have something for every age, every person in a family.
''With both of us being in campaigns for Gap I think it would be cool to pass down that piece of memory to him.''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
The 1960s was an incredible decade for music, with the likes of Beach Boys, Frank...
Through the 1960s, a collection of Los Angeles musicians worked together in order to support...
It's difficult to imagine a more outrageously camp movie than this glittery romp, and fortunately...
Griffin Keyes is the caretaker at Franklin Park Zoo, he loves his job and adores...
Ali is a girl who's desperate to break away from her small-town life. Seeking a...
Delicately splicing sentiment with sharp wit, Stuck On You follows the eclectic adventures of Walt...
When I walked into the theater to see this film, I thought to myself, "Why...
Like most viewers of his documentary Mayor of the Sunset Strip, director George Hickenlooper (The...