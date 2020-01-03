Cher is kicking off 2020 with a virus.

The 73-year-old singer took to Twitter to issue an apology to her fans for not wishing them a Happy New Year and revealed that she had been sick over the festive period after being struck down with a stomach virus.

Cher tweeted: ''I'm so sorry I didn't wish You a Happy New Year,but I got sick,..Am Still sick. Have Been to drs. Seems is Some Sort Of Stomach Virus...hurts. I Send My [love] & [prayers] FOR 2020 (sic).''

After fans got in touch to send her get well messages, Cher later tweeted: ''With All This [love] How Can I Help But Get Well. I'm Tuff (sic).''

Meanwhile, Cher travelled the world with her 'Here We Go Again' tour in 2019 and encouraged women to fulfil their potential.

Speaking from the stage during her show at London's O2 arena, Cher said: ''I hate to tell people my age -- I just hate my age right now

''I hate those women who say 'oh, I'm so happy with my age. Bulls**t!'

''But I tell people my age. I tell them because I want young women to know that you can do anything you want to because there was no way I was going to grow up to be this [a singer].

''For older women, I want to say, come on, this is the second half go do something fun and something productive - you can do whatever you want.''