Cher has announced a string of dates in the UK as part of her 'Here We Go Again Tour' for October 2019.
Cher has announced her first UK tour in 14 years.
The 'Believe' hitmaker will kick off her run of dates at London's The O2 arena on October 20, before hitting Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Leeds for her first shows on British and Scottish soil since the 'Living Proof: The Farewell Tour' in 2004.
Speaking about the 'Here We Go Again Tour', which will see the music icon perform her biggest hits and Abba covers, she said: ''I'm very excited to bring this show to the UK.
''It was the first country to embrace Sonny & Cher, and its where we created and had our first success with 'Believe'. It's really my second home.''
Meanwhile, Cher recently hinted she is going to make a second ABBA covers album.
The 72-year-old singer-and-actress released 10 tracks by the Swedish stars - including 'Fernando', 'Waterloo' and 'SOS' - for the album 'Dancing Queen' in September, after starring as Ruby Sheridan, the mother of Meryl Streep's character Donna, in 'Mamma Mia 2'.
And the Hollywood legend took to Twitter to tease her 3.35 million fans that a follow-up could be in the works, by sharing a list of potential songs she'd like to record for it.
She wrote: ''If I was going to do ABBBA 2 ...
''Take a Chance On Me, Super Trooper, Money Money Money, I do I do I do, Honey Honey, I Have a Dream, Vousez vous (sic), Does your mother Know, (and) Rock me (sic)''
'Dancing Queen' was recorded and produced in London and Los Angeles with Cher's long-term collaborator Mark Taylor, who previously produced her hit 'Believe' which was number one in over 50 countries.
Though Cher was a big fan of the 'Waterloo' hitmakers - whose music soundtracks the movie - before she started work on the film, she hadn't appreciated how ''complicated'' the tracks were until she started singing them herself.
She previously told BANG Showbiz: ''In America we knew the hit songs, but then when I heard Fernando I heard a different thing. I heard the acting of it and I didn't realise the songs were so complicated and I didn't realise how orchestrated and produced they were.''
Prior to the ABBA record, Cher released her last album 'Closer to the Truth' in 2013.
Tickets for Cher's 2019 UK tour go on sale on Friday (14.12.18) from 10am.
Cher's 2019 UK tour dates are as follows:
October 20, The O2, London
October 24, Arena, Manchester
October 26, Arena Birmingham, Birmingham
October 28, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
October 30, First Direct Arena, Leeds
