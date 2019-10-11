Cher Lloyd is back with her new song 'M.I.A'.

The 26-year-old singer has released her first new song in a year and admits it has been the ''most rewarding so far in her career''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''M.I.A is OUT NOW!! I can't believe it's finally here. Feeling quite emotional right now, I'm excited but also really nervous. This song means so much to me and I've poured everything I have into every aspect of it. This process hasn't been easy, but it's been the most rewarding so far in my career. Thank you to everyone who contributed to all things M.I.A, thank you for helping bring my vision to life! And finally ... to everyone who has ever shown me support, thank you thank you thank you! This is for you ... The video will be premiered at 11am UK time on my @youtube channel, I'll be online doing a little live chat before the premiere from 10.30am. You can use the link in my bio to meet me there! Cher xx (sic)''

Cher splashed onto the music scene back in 2011 with her hit single 'Swagger Jagger', followed by 'With Ur Love', featuring Mike Posner later that year. After a string of hits, Cher made a welcome return to the spotlight in 2018 with her single 'None of My Business', waiting 12 months before unveiling this new song, 'M.I.A'.

The singer has also dropped a music video for 'M.I.A', which features Cher and her dancers wearing clothing and accessories designed by herself. They will form part of a full GLO capsule collection, which will be launching later this month.