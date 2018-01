Cher Lloyd is pregnant.

The 24-year-old singer - who appeared on the UK version of 'The X Factor' in 2010 - has announced she's expecting her first baby with her husband Phil Monk, having taken time away from the spotlight in recent years to focus on her music and personal life.

Alongside a black and white image of her growing baby bump, Cher wrote on her Instagram account: ''I know it seems like I've been quiet for a while but I wanted to take this opportunity to bring you all up to speed on what I've been up to over the last year. I decided to take some time away from the public eye to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing. As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it's what makes me truly happy, and I wanted to get back to that happy place once again, enter the studio and focus on simply making great music for you all. (sic)''

Cher - whose last album, 'Sorry I'm Late', was released in 2014 - then shared her baby joy and confirmed she's expecting to give birth in May.

The message continued: ''I'm so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!), but also, there's another reason why I'm writing to you today and that's because I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!! We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I've worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way! (sic)''

Cher - who married Craig in 2013 - concluded her heartfelt message by promising her fans that her return to the music scene will be ''worth the wait''.

The 'Swagger Jagger' hitmaker wrote: ''Thank you all for being so patient, as you now know, I've been a busy little bee but I promise it'll be worth the wait!

''I'm excited for all that 2018 has in store for me and I can't wait to see you all very soon!

Cher x (sic)''