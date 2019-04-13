Chemical Brothers thinks there's nowhere more ''exciting'' to play than Glastonbury.

The 'Galvanize' hitmakers - comprising Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands - had a ''religious experience'' when they saw Orbital perform at the festival in 1994, and after bring booked for their 12th appearance this summer, the duo enjoy the gig just as much as they did the first time.

Ed said:'' We both had a religious experience [seeing Orbital]. I still get tingly when I think about it. We wanted to do that.

''It's still to be the most exciting concert you can play.''

The pair broke records in 2000 by performing in front of what was believed to be the largest crowd in the festival's history but can barely remember the show, so try now to take in the moments much more.

Tom told Q magazine: ''Early on you think everything's going to last forever, whereas now you think, realistically, how many more times are we going to get to do this amazing thing? You become more aware of it.''

The Chemical Brothers headlined the Other Stage in 2015 but Tom was joined by video designer Adam Smith as Ed was taking time off from touring to write his dissertation for his master's degree.

And for both Tom and Ed - who watched the set on TV - it was a very surreal experience.

Ed said:'' I thought, 'Yeah, it's hard that it's happening without me.' So I came back.''

Tom added: ''It was a really strange experience. I kept looking over and thinking, 'Where's Ed?' ''

Ed also got the chance to be in the crowd for a Chemical Brothers show in France.

He recalled: ''I saw my band play in Paris. It was interesting. You imagine that people are rapt, taking it all in nut actually they're all like, 'Are you going to get a drink? Where's Pierre gone?' ''