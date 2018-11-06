The Chemical Brothers will headline the first day of All Points East festival.

The event will return to Tower Hamlet's Victoria Park in London for 10 nights next summer, and the beloved dance group will kick things off on the opening date on May 24.

The duo recently released their new single 'FREE YOURSELF', and they are set to bring their legendary live show to the event.

They will be joined on the bill by Hot Chip, with what is their first festival announcement for 2019 after last being seen celebrating the release of their sixth album 'Why Make Sense' in 2015.

Adding to a stellar line-up is Primal Scream, while space rockers Spiritualized have also been announced after recently returning from a six year hiatus with new album 'And Nothing Hurt'.

Little Dragon will be part of the stacked bill, and the announcement rounds off with Danny Brown, Little Simz and Ibidio Sound Machine.

Jim King - Executive Vice President, Live Music at AEG Presents - said: ''We are thrilled to be returning to Victoria Park for a second year with an artist bill as exciting as our first year.

''We're expanding our programme of free midweek entertainment and again working alongside some of the best local suppliers to produce an incredible ten days of entertainment with something for everyone.''

Tickets for All Points East - which runs until June 2 - will be available from Friday (09.11.18) at Apefe.st/tix.