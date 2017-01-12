Comedienne Chelsea Handler and director Ava DuVernay will lead a women's rights protest march through the streets of Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival.
The Women's March on Main, which will take place on 21 January (17), will be a sister march to the larger rally taking place in Washington, D.C. the day after Donald Trump officially becomes U.S. President.
The activists at both events hope to serve notice to the country's new leader that any sexist behaviour during his presidency will not be tolerated.
Trump came under fire during his presidential campaign when misogynistic remarks he has made in the past came to light.
Handler will be joined by hundreds of agents, publicists, managers and directors like DuVernay for the demonstration.
The march will kick off at 9am local time and those taking part have been encouraged to wear purple, pink or white hats. Handler is scheduled to speak to the masses at the end of the march, which is being sponsored by officials at the Alliance for a Better Utah and Planned Parenthood.
