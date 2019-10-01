Chelsea Handler's autobiography is to be turned into a TV series.

The 44-year-old comic has been the focus of a bidding war for 'Life Will be the Death of Me' but Universal TV, with who she has a first-look deal, have acquired the rights to the tome, which was published in April this year.

Chelsea will executive produce the series.

An official description for the book says it features the ''funny, sad, super-honest, all-true story of Chelsea Handler's year of self-discovery--featuring a nerdily brilliant psychiatrist, a shaman, four Chow Chows, some well-placed security cameras, various family members (living and departed), friends, assistants and a lot of edibles.''

It isn't the first time that Chelsea - who has recently returned to stand-up comedy - has seen her written work on screen.

Her 2008 collection of mostly autobiographical essays, 'Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea', was adapted as a TV comedy and ran for one season on NBC.

Meanwhile, the former 'Chelsea, Lately' host's new documentary, 'Hello, Privilege, It's Me Chelsea' was released on Netflix last month.

In the feature, Chelsea explores the impact of white privilege on American culture and how her life and career has benefited.

As well as her stand-up tour, she's also being kept busy with executive producing 'Unspeakable', a new comedy-drama starring Mary McCormack, which is currently in development with Hulu and also their upcoming animated series 'Marvel's Tigra & Dazzler'.

Chelsea previously admitted she wrote her autobiography after having therapy sessions with Dr. Dan Siegel.

She had turned to the doctor after becoming enraged by the 2016 presidential election and the psychiatrist made her realise that the way the vote made her feel the world had become ''unhinged'' took her back to when her beloved eldest brother, Chet, died while hiking in 1984 and she realised she had never fully processed his tragic passing.

She previously said: ''I started coming home and writing down the stuff that Dan, my doctor, was telling me about [how] I was emotionally attached to this nine-year-old girl and that was the reason I had become the way I'd become.

''Because I'm so resilient and I want to be so strong and I wrote it because I thought, 'Wow if I'm going through this, then how many other haven't dealt with their pain?' ''