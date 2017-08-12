Chelsea Handler's dog has died.

The 42-year-old comedian has been left heartbroken after she took to Instagram on Friday (11.08.17) to share the sad news that her pet pooch Tammy has passed away after struggling with renal failure earlier this week.

Posting a picture of the pup on the photo sharing site, Chelsea wrote: ''I lost my bear today. She was struggling and I couldn't bear to have her fight anymore. Anyone who doesn't believe a dog changes your life has never rescued one. I only had 2 years with Tammy, but she made sure I never went to bed once without hearing her little paws mount my stairwell 2 paws at a time. If my door was closed, she slept outside my room like a security guard. Dogs give you something you never knew was missing. I love you, bear. Thanks for being such a girl. I will get another dog that needs a home and it will remind me every day how much I miss you. Lub lub lub. @realtammyhandler (sic)''

And the news comes after the 'This Means War' actress posted on Instagram earlier this week to share the news with her fans that Tammy was ''recuperating'' after suffering renal failure.

She captioned the snap at the time: ''My whole family is falling apart. Poor @realtammyhandler is recuperating from renal failure while remembering happier times... Fight like a bear, bear. These poor dogs. I'm starting to think it might be my parenting. (sic)''

The 'Fun Size' actress isn't the only star to lose a pooch recently either, as 'One Tree Hill' star Jana Kramer was forced to say goodbye to her dog Sophie in June.

She broke the news to her fans on Instagram when she wrote: ''Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together. I'll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you. (sic)''