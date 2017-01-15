Chelsea Handler claims men don't want to date her because she's opinionated.

The 41-year-old talk show host - who has previously dated rapper 50 Cent and TV boss Ted Harbert - is ''loud and proud'' but knows some people find her intimidating.

Explaining her love of Glennon Doyle Melton's book 'Love Warrior', she said: ''This is a book I always recommend to all the women in my life.

''It's a memoir about growing up as an opinionated girl and the effect that has on the way people treat you, particularly how some men will treat you.

''I very much identify with that - I've dealt with it my whole life.

''It's the reason why I'm single. Many men are put off a woman who has an opinion.

''Apparently a lot of people find me intimidating but I'm loud and proud... in my opinion.''

Meanwhile, Chelsea has called for internet trolls to have their accounts suspended, or even be prosecuted for their comments.

She told ELLE magazine: ''There's a strong argument for having heated discussions and disagreeing with somebody in an intelligent, respectable way, but the anonymity afforded to us by being online makes people nasty and behave with real vitriol...

''We have to begin holding people accountable for the language they use online. If you say horrible things, your account should be blocked. If you issue a death threat, it's a criminal act.''