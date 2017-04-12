Chelsea Handler uses ''all'' of the dating apps.

The 42-year-old TV host has revealed she will happily turn to apps like Tinder to find a ''hook up'' when she's on the road, saying she approaches her love life like ''a regular person''.

She shared: ''I'm on all those apps. I like to hook up, so when I go to London or New York or if I'm out of town and I want, I'll do that ... I'm on Tinder [and] all that stuff. I'm a regular person.''

Chelsea - who previously dated rap star 50 Cent - revealed she tends to swipe right for partners who are in a ''seven-mile radius''.

But she admitted her reputation for speaking about her exes on TV has made her dating life harder.

Chelsea told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't know [why,] but there's something about women having bold personalities that excludes a certain portion of the male population from wanting to go out with you.

''I know a lot of men are scared to go out with me because they think I'm going to talk about them on TV after [we] break up and they're not wrong - I've done that in the past, so I have to accept responsibility. If that means I remain single for the rest of my life, than maybe I wasn't supposed to meet anybody.''

In fact, Chelsea encouraged other women to embrace the single life and the freedom that comes with it.

She said: ''I think it's really important to embrace your singledom when you are single because most of us aren't going to be single forever.

''People are always worried about the thing that they don't have or the opposite of the situation that they are in, so when you are single, I would encourage women to really have fun with it and not always worry about when you're going to meet a guy or try so hard because they are everywhere.''