More than 4,000 women and men gathered on Main Street in Park City, Utah, on Saturday morning (21Jan17) in a peaceful rally in protest of Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States.

Carrying signs that read “Make America Compassionate Again” and “We Live in Trumpled Times", stars including Connie Britton, Benjamin Bratt and Maria Bello also took part in the march in solidarity with the huge protest in Washington, D.C.

Handler organised the march, and also gave a speech to the crowds gathered in Park City, along with actress Bello, who delivered a cheeky boost to the crowd when she referenced Trump's now infamous comments about women.

"Hello all you p**sies!" she said as she addressed the crowd. "When they punch you in the p**sy, punch 'em back with your p**sy power."

Legend also joined the swarm of protesters, with his wife Chrissy Teigen marching with women in Washington. The All of You hitmaker tweeted after the march, "I love seeing this display of solidarity. Thanks to the women who organized and came together for #WomensMarch."

The Eating Establishment, situated along the route, passed out free coffee to marchers, which included Theron, Laura Dern, Mary MCCormack and Sundance Festival director John Cooper.

Park City Police Department estimated the crowd to be more than 4,000 marchers, and confirmed no arrests were made.

After the march ended on Saturday afternoon, Handler and MCCormack posted a lengthy joint message on website Medium explaining why they took part in the anti-Trump rally.

"We're all here for the same reason... to stand with hundreds of thousands of women to demonstrate respect for our freedom, human rights, safety and health... Otherwise known as 'Things We Thought We Were Done Marching For, But Apparently We’re Not,'" the post reads. "We experienced a setback, but the only thing you can do when you’ve been set back is to step forward and continue to fight."

Concluding their post, they wrote, "But, instead, we got a wake up call. What happened didn’t just open our eyes - it slapped us across the face. Now we’re awake... and more galvanised, focused and motivated to fight."