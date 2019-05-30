Chazz Palminteri has led tributes to Carmine Caridi.

The 'Godfather Part II' star has died aged 85 after being hospitalised since April 25 when he suffered a nasty fall, and after nearly a month in hospital he caught pneumonia.

Caridi's rep told TMZ he was diagnosed last Thursday (23.05.19) and while medics thought he was stable enough for release on Friday (24.05.19), his health began deteriorating again on Saturday (25.05.19).

He starred as Carmine Rosato in 1974's 'The Godfather Part II', and Albert Volpe in 1990's 'The Godfather Part III', and his pal, 'Usual Suspects' star Palminteri, praised him as a ''warm and nice'' guy.

The 67-year-old star told the publication: ''Carmine was not only a great actor, he was a really great man. I liked him a lot. Always warm and nice, and I'm glad I got a chance to work with him finally at the end of his life.''

As well as being known for his films, which also included 'The Gambler', 'Car Wash' and 'Ruby', Caridi was the first person to be expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2004 for sharing screeners.

He said afterwards: ''I sent [them] to people, besides my brother and sister, who couldn't afford them. I made a lot of people happy.''

And while Palminteri hadn't heard about the incident, he hopes Caridi will be re-instated.

When asked if he thinks Caridi should be allowed back, he said: ''I never heard anything about that.

''I don't know anything about that, but I think he should.''