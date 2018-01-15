Chase and Status will mark 15 years making music with a hometown show at London's South West Four Festival.

The 'All Goes Wrong' hitmakers - who formed in 2003 -

can't wait to celebrate their milestone year by headlining the main stage at the music extravaganza on Sunday, August 26.

The drum and bass production house - comprised of Saul Milton and Will Kennard - said: ''2018 represents 15 years of Chase and Status and we couldn't think of a better place than our home town London and the legendary South West Four Festival to celebrate. This will be one of only a few live shows we are performing this year and will be one of our best yet!!!''

During their career, the pair have collaborated with the likes of Plan B, Cee Lo Green, Rihanna, Example and Tinie Tempah and released four studio albums and won countless awards, including Q magazine's Best Video in 2010 for 'End Credits' with Plan B.

Joining Chase and Status on the Sunday are comeback king Craig David and his TS5, house legend Andy C, rising rapper Stefflon Don, Disciples and many more.

Saturday, August 25, sees a diverse line-up featuring anonymous DJ Marshmello, with his UK festival exclusive Melloville, grime king Dizzee Rascal, 'Perfect Strangers' hitmaker Jonas Blue, Nadia Rose, Sigma and more.

Previous headliners have included Faithless, Skrillex, The Chemical Brothers, deadmau5, Pendulum (Live), Rudimental, Eric Prydz and Above & Beyond.

General sale tickets will be released on Thursday (17.01.18) at 9am from www.southwestfour.com