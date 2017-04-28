Charlotte Rae has been diagnosed with bone cancer.

The 91-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Edna Garrett in 'The Facts of Life' and 'Diff'rent Strokes' - revealed she had also previously secretly battled pancreatic cancer seven years ago.

She told People magazine: ''Last Monday, I found out I have bone cancer.

''About seven years ago, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer - which is a miracle that they found it because usually it's too late.

''My mother, sister and my uncle died of pancreatic cancer. After six months of chemotherapy, I was cancer-free. I lost my hair, but I had beautiful wigs. Nobody even knew.''

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress is currently weighing up her options but thinks she will accept a course of treatment to fight the disease.

She added: ''So now, at the age of 91, I have to make up my mind.

''I'm not in any pain right now. I'm feeling so terrific and so glad to be above ground. Now I have to figure out whether I want to go have treatment again to opt for life. I love life. I've had a wonderful one already. I have this decision to make.

''I think I'm going to go for [treatment]. The side effects were not too bad when I did it originally. I've had a great life, but I have so many wonderful things happening. I'd like to choose life. I'm grateful for the life I've already had.''

Charlotte hopes her fans can learn to embrace every single day of their lives.

She said: ''At 91, every day is a birthday. [In my book, 'The Facts of My Life'] I want to tell everybody to celebrate every day, to savour the day and be good to yourself, love yourself, and then you can be good to others and be of service to others.''