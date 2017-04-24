Charlotte Gainsbourg's sister told her not to cover up the dark circles under her eyes.

The 45-year-old actress has admitted she always used to use concealer to hide the darker area on her face, but her sibling Kate Barry, encouraged her to ditch the make-up to embrace her natural beauty because she thought she looked more ''handsome'' showing off her true aesthetic.

Speaking about her insecurities and the person who encouraged her to change her ways to Elle magazine: ''I used to hide my dark under-eye circle, but my sister changed that. She told me they were handsome on a woman.''

Although the star's family always told her she was beautiful she never believed it herself, however, she has since grown into her skin and feels ''more comfortable'' about her appearance.

She explained: ''My relationship with beauty has changed over the years. Growing up, I didn't think of myself as beautiful, but now I'm much more comfortable in my own skin.''

And the 'La Piscine' star has revealed she follows the same beauty routine as her mother Jane Birkin, 70, and relies on Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré to remove her make-up.

She said: ''My skincare routine is made up of French pharmacy brands - simple and great quality. I love Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, which my mother has used as a make-up remover since I was a child; the smell is so familiar.

''I also use Avene Tolérance Extreme Cream and Biologique Recherche [lotion].''

Charlotte has also teamed up with cosmetics company NARS on a new lip tint product, and the star has admitted she felt ''flattered'' to be asked to collaborate with the prestigious label.

She explained: ''I was so flattered when [make-up artist] Francois Nars asked me to create a collection for NARS. I wanted to explore things that felt true to me, and he championed the NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Lip Tint in Ephelide.''