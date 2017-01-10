The grown-up child star has revealed Trump's aides asked her to sing at the big bash in Washington, D.C. on 20 January (17) - and she said no.

"@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye," the opera star tweeted, along with four poop emojis.

Rebecca Ferguson has revealed she declined Trump's invitation to perform after she was told she wouldn't be allowed to sing Billie Holiday's 1939 protest song Strange Fruit.

"Due to circumstances beyond my control concerning the offer to perform at the Inauguration Concert, I was thrown into the middle of a political arena last week," she writes in a statement. "I wasn't comfortable with the song choice made on my behalf, and although I'm very blessed to have a gift that gives me amazing opportunities, as a mother and an artist, I had to defend my stance. That is why I made the decision to sing Strange Fruit when I was invited.

"I requested to sing Strange Fruit as I felt it was the only song that would not compromise my artistic integrity and also as somebody who has a lot of love for all people, but has a special empathy as well for African American people and the #blacklivesmatter movement, I wanted to create a moment of pause for people to reflect."

Child star Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes are so far confirmed to perform at the inauguration.