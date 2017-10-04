Charlotte Church has secretly got married.

The 31-year-old singer tied the knot with partner Jonathan Powell - who she has been dating since 2010 - ''under a tree'' in Cardiff, Wales, last month, with just a small number of family and friends in attendance.

The couple formally wed at St David's Suite of Cardiff Register Office before having another ceremony during a blessing party in the grounds of their home afterwards.

A source told MailOnline: ''Charlotte and Jonathan have been in love for a long time and a wedding was always on the cards.

''They wanted to keep things low key and swore all the guests to secrecy as they married under a tree.

''Jonathan has been a great influence on Charlotte, she has calmed down a lot since she met him.''

Charlotte's mother Maria, 51, served as a witness at the official service.

The happy news comes just a few months after the 'Crazy Chick' hitmaker - who has children Ruby, 10, and Dexter, eight, with former fiance Gavin Henson - tragically suffered a miscarriage.

A statement posted to her Twitter account in June read: ''Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.''

Charlotte had announced she was pregnant with her third child as she performed on stage at Birmingham Pride in late May.

During the performance, Charlotte wore fishnet tights and a loose sparkly top that covered her baby bump.

And the 'Call My Name' hitmaker previously admitted she had wanted another child for some time.

She said: ''I love the whole process of pregnancy and birth. 10 minutes after I had Ruby, I thought, 'F***ing loved that, I'll do it again.' Lush. Two home births, gorgeous.''