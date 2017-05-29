Charlotte Church is pregnant with her third child.

The 31-year-old singer made the announcement while she was on stage at Birmingham Pride on Sunday (28.05.17), where she performed in a pair of fishnet tights and a loose sparkly top that covered her growing baby bump.

Charlotte already has daughter Ruby, nine, and son Dexter, eight, with her ex-fiance Gavin Henson.

The Welsh star split from Gavin in May 2010 and she started dating musician Jonathan Powell later that same year.

Charlotte previously admitted to being very happy with Jonathan and she also refused to rule out having a baby with her current partner.

She shared: ''I'm really happy with my dude. He's lush, he's so smart and he really looks after me.

''I don't know. I'd never rule out anything. Never say never!''

And Charlotte - who was known for her party-loving lifestyle for a period of time - has admitted that motherhood has dramatically changed how she lives.

She explained: ''I don't know if I'll ever be a party girl again. It feels very different this time around.''

The brunette beauty also admitted that her day-to-day life has become has become quite placid over recent years.

But the singer has insisted she loves her family life at the minute and has become very enthusiastic about maintaining a ''spotless'' home.

Explaining what her average day entails, Charlotte recently said: ''My house is spotless. I love jet-washing.

''There are members of my family who are ill at the moment so generally I'm running around. We've got two dogs. We travel. And we just try to have lots of fun.''