Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Rami Malek, Charlize Theron and Bradley Cooper were among the stars who took their mothers to the Oscars.
Michael B. Jordan was proud to attend the Oscars with his mother.
The 'Black Panther' actor walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday (24.02.19) with his beloved mom Donna and admitted he was worried he'd get into a ''fight'' because she looked ''so pretty''.
He shared a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote: ''My mama about to make me have to fight somebody she looking so pretty. [heart emojis] #Oscars2019#PopsIGotYou #DateNight (sic)''
And the 32-year-old actor wasn't the only star joined at the Academy Awards by their mother.
Charlize Theron urged her mom Gerda to join her while she was interviewed by E!'s 'Live From the Red Carpet' host Ryan Seacrest.
She exclaimed: ''She's my date! There she is. Come say, 'Hi!' ''
Bradley Cooper was accompanied by both his partner Irina Shayk and mom Gloria Campano, while Amy Adams was joined by her mother and her sisters.
'Roma' actress Yalitza Aparicio held her mother's hand as she walked the red carpet, while Regina King paid an emotional tribute to hers when she accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'If Beale Street Could Talk'.
After sharing a moment with her mom after her name was announced, Regina took to the stage and said: ''To be standing here, representing one of the greatest artists of our time, [author] James Baldwin, it's a little surreal. James Baldwin birthed this baby, [director] Barry you nurtured her, you surrounded her with so much love and support and so it's appropriate for me to be standing here because I'm an example of when support and love is poured into someone.
''Mom, I love you much. Thank you for teaching me that God has always been leaning in my direction.''
Rami Malek's mother also accompanied him to the ceremony and he thanked her and his late father as he picked up Best Actor for his work on 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
He said: ''My mom is in here somewhere, I love you lady. My family thank you for all of this.
''My dad didn't get to see me do any of this but I think he's looking down on me right now.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...