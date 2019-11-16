Charlize Theron has admitted she wants to find love again and be in a relationship but she won't ever ''compromise'' anything in her life to please a man.
The 44-year-old actress - who has admitted to being single for ''a very long time'' - does want to find love again and is open to dating but she won't ever change her personality or give up anything in her career to appease a man, something she did when she was younger.
Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: ''I'd love to meet somebody and that is something I even think can happen. I'm just not willing to compromise if something doesn't feel right. That's something that has definitely changed for me after I got to my forties. I think a huge part of my relationships in the past have been about me being hyper-aware that there was an element to me that was threatening to people.''
''In my 20s I had the need to modulate myself, depending on the relationship. I remember a lot of times thinking, 'If I could just make myself smaller then this relationship would be perfect.' But the older I get the more I've come to realise that doing that is just not being true to me.''
Charlize previously dated Sean Penn, whom she began romancing in late 2013 and they announced their engagement in December 2014, however, they eventually split around six months later in 2015.
Prior to Sean, the 'Bombshell' star had a long-term relationship with actor Stuart Townsend, after they met of the set of the 2002 movie 'Trapped', before calling time on their romance in January 2010.
Rather change anything about herself, Charlize - who has two adopted children, August and Jackson - hopes that she will meet a man who loves her for who she is.
'The Addams Family' star added: ''Ultimately, I'm hoping I'll meet someone who is thrilled by all of the things I have to offer, but I'm not willing to settle any more. I'm feeling very fulfilled and my life is too beautiful.''
