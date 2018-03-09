Charlize Theron had to leave a restaurant because she wet herself with laughter when she met David Oyelowo for the first time.
Charlize Theron wet herself when she met David Oyelowo for the first time.
The 42-year-old actress was forced to flee a restaurant to change her clothes because her 'Gringo' co-star made her laugh so much, she urinated all over her clothes and chair.
She recalled: ''We were in a restaurant and [David] started telling a story. I kept saying, 'You have to stop,' and he wouldn't stop.
''He kept going with the story until I actually urinated myself.
''Not drizzle, I had to go back to the hotel, that's how hard he made me laugh.''
The 41-year-old actor thinks Charlize's accident ''broke the ice'' between them and cemented their friendship, even though he didn't realise why she had ran out of the restaurant at first.
Speaking on 'The Late Late Show', he said: ''She ran out, and I looked at the chair...
''It was a story about someone butchering my name.
''It broke the ice, shall we say. Urination, much recommended for friendship.''
Meanwhile, the 'Fate of the Furious' actress revealed she is so obsessed with TV show 'The Bachelor', she feels like she is ''dating'' the programme and even sends her two children, Jackson, six, and two-year-old daughter August, to bed earlier on Mondays so she can watch it in peace.
She said: ''I basically feel like I am dating 'The Bachelor', like, the show. On Monday nights because my kids can't read a clock yet so I get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and that's my date night. I date the show.''
Asked which of the guys she'd like to receive a rose from, she clarified: ''No, I don't want to be on the show. I just want to watch.''
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...