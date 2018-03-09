Charlize Theron wet herself when she met David Oyelowo for the first time.

The 42-year-old actress was forced to flee a restaurant to change her clothes because her 'Gringo' co-star made her laugh so much, she urinated all over her clothes and chair.

She recalled: ''We were in a restaurant and [David] started telling a story. I kept saying, 'You have to stop,' and he wouldn't stop.

''He kept going with the story until I actually urinated myself.

''Not drizzle, I had to go back to the hotel, that's how hard he made me laugh.''

The 41-year-old actor thinks Charlize's accident ''broke the ice'' between them and cemented their friendship, even though he didn't realise why she had ran out of the restaurant at first.

Speaking on 'The Late Late Show', he said: ''She ran out, and I looked at the chair...

''It was a story about someone butchering my name.

''It broke the ice, shall we say. Urination, much recommended for friendship.''

Meanwhile, the 'Fate of the Furious' actress revealed she is so obsessed with TV show 'The Bachelor', she feels like she is ''dating'' the programme and even sends her two children, Jackson, six, and two-year-old daughter August, to bed earlier on Mondays so she can watch it in peace.

She said: ''I basically feel like I am dating 'The Bachelor', like, the show. On Monday nights because my kids can't read a clock yet so I get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and that's my date night. I date the show.''

Asked which of the guys she'd like to receive a rose from, she clarified: ''No, I don't want to be on the show. I just want to watch.''