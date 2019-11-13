Charlize Theron wants to give her children as much ''support'' as possible.

The 44-year-old actress is mother to adopted children Jackson, seven, and August, four, and has said her main priority is keeping her brood ''safe'', as she strives to make sure they each have a ''fair shot'' at life.

She said: ''My kids will tell their story one day. I just love my kids, I try to keep them as safe as possible. I try to support them as much as possible. I try to do what I think every other parent wants for their children, just [give them] a fair shot.''

The 'Bombshell' star is also focused on making sure Jackson and August - whom she adopted in 2012 and 2015 respectively - are brought up with strong values, including a sense of gratitude for what they have.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she added: ''We talk a lot about being selfless and realising how grateful we should be for everything that we have. Therefore, it is our responsibility to give some of that back to the world and our communities.''

Meanwhile, the 'Long Shot' star previously spoke about her goal to instil ''kindness'' into her brood.

She said: ''We kind of live by our religion, which [says], 'Do unto others the way you want to be done to you.' We're big on respect and thinking about others before we think about ourselves.''

And Charlize ''loves'' being a mother.

She explained: ''I love being a mum. By the time I had kids, I was really ready. I'm in bed at 7:45 every night now, and I love it because I've lived. If I die tomorrow, I'm at peace with who I am in my life.''