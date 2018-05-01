Oscar-winning star Charlize Theron has revealed she would love to appear in another 'Mad Max'.
Charlize Theron would love to star in another 'Mad Max' movie.
The 42-year-old actress starred alongside Tom Hardy in the George Miller-directed 'Mad Max: Fury Road', and Charlize has admitted she'd relish the chance to reprise the role of Imperator Furiosa in another action film.
Speaking to Time Out London magazine, Charlize explained: ''If George [Miller] called me tomorrow I'd be totally on board. I absolutely loved working with him, and I loved that character.
''I spent a lot of time with her in the desert and I feel very attached to her. It would be great to revisit that if everything aligned.''
However, Charlize may not get the chance to reprise the role, after it was recently revealed that the sequel to 'Mad Max: Fury Road' is in doubt because of a bitter legal dispute.
Efforts to make a sequel to the 2015 sci-fi film - which was widely praised by critics - have stalled due to a dispute between the director and the movie studio Warner Bros.
Plans to start shooting the sequel have been derailed by an argument over Miller's bonus for the project, with the director claiming he's entitled to an additional $7 million for keeping the film's budget under $157 million.
On the other hand, Warner Bros. is saying that the film did, in fact, go over its original budget and therefore isn't willing to pay the bonus money.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...