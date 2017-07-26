Charlize Theron wants to ''disappear for a second'' before people get ''tired'' of seeing her all the time.
The 41-year-old actress has been very busy on a world promo tour for her new movie 'Atomic Blonde' and has confessed she wants to ''disappear'' for a little bit before everybody gets sick of her.
She said: ''I need to take a break, I need to, like, go away. I'm sure everybody is tired of seeing me. This has been like a very intense tour. People are loving the film, which is so great, but at the same time I need to like go and chill out and disappear for a second.''
And Charlize can't wait to spend time with her children - Jackson and August - when she gets some time to herself in the coming months.
She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I was away for a week, and they know I was away for work. They saw us getting ready tonight to come to this, and I don't even think they put together it's for the movie or anything like that. They were just like, 'Don't go!'''
The blonde beauty is currently single and she recently enjoyed a first date with a ''really cool dude''.
She shared: ''I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago. I had a great date, I've got to tell you. I had an incredible date. This guy really impressed me. We went for a nine-mile hike in the middle of the night. It was a full moon. But I was really impressed. It was fun.
''I'm not going to say where we met, but we ended up going for a walk ... It was just really fun. He was super-funny. I think he's just a really cool dude. It was super private ... that's what made it so much fun, too.''
