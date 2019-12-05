Charlize Theron claims Harvey Weinstein was ''really, really good'' at pitting women against one another so he could stay on top.
Charlize Theron claims Harvey Weinstein was ''really, really good'' at pitting women against one another.
The 'Bombshell' star has hit out at the disgraced producer - who has been the subject of dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct - and claimed he had ''no limit'' to the way he would try and makes actresses feel they were in competition.
Discussing how he would pit women against each other so he could stay on top, Charlize told the New York Times newspaper: ''
Yeah, and he did that to everybody. Pitting women against each other? He was really, really good at that.
''There was a lot of, like, 'Well, I'm talking to Gwyneth [Paltrow] for this movie ...'
''One of his lines was that Renée [Zellweger] and I slept with him to get jobs. There was no limit to him. Even in the sexual favours, he would still pit us against each other.''
'Bombshell' tells the story of female Fox News employees and their allegations against CEO Roger Ailes - who is played by John Lithgow - and Charlize is proud of the way such as a scene when the executive orders Margot Robbie's low-level character to hitch up her hem has made people think and shown it is't just a ''women's movie''.
She said: ''What the scene in 'Bombshell' was more about, and what made this brutal to watch on the day, was the fact that you had Roger Ailes dictating how this was going to go and she didn't have a say.
''It's the belittling factor: 'I am going to get you to do something that I know you're incredibly uncomfortable with'. I think it's having to placate his power that makes it almost unbearable to watch, way more than if he physically raped her in that scene.
''Watching this has been eye-opening to a lot of people. Men, especially, go, 'I had no idea women had to do things like that.'
''It's humbling that you can create that kind of moment, because a lot of times you know people are going to say, 'This is a woman's movie, and men will not tap into this at all.'
''When men can emotionally engage with what we experience and be just as disturbed by it, it's a powerful thing.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...