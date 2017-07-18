Award-winning actress Charlize Theron ha claimed Chris Hemsworth is ''cray'' for suggesting she should be the next James Bond.
Charlize Theron thinks Chris Hemsworth is ''cray'' for suggesting she should be the next James Bond.
The 33-year-old actor has claimed the blonde beauty would be the ideal candidate to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic movie character, but while Charlize appreciates the compliment, she is less than convinced about the idea.
The Oscar-winning star joked: ''Chris, so, you got that cheque I sent you? Thanks, dude. I got your back.''
Charlize, 41, subsequently addressed the idea in a more serious tone, suggesting it's not something she'd ever previously considered.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Oh wow. That's so insanely generous and nice. I don't even know what to do with that. That's really sweet.''
Charlize said taking the role of Bond would be ''cray cray'', adding: ''Daniel, you got the job. I am not going to take that job away from you.''
Earlier this week, Chris admitted Charlize ''scares the hell out of'' him.
The Australian actor praised his 'Snow White and the Huntsman' co-star for being ''smart as hell'' and said she would be an excellent person to play Bond as she ''embodies the strength and nobility and dignity and integrity'' the character needs.
He shared: ''She scares the hell out of me and I think she can beat me up and most villains out there.
''She embodies every sort of ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have.''
And Chris said Charlize proved her credentials for the role of Bond in 'Snow White and the Huntsman'.
He explained: ''She's smart as hell. She's physically able. I worked with her on 'Snow White and the Huntsman'.
''Watching her in those fight scenes, doing it in high heels, by the way, and an eight foot long gown was even more impressive.''
