'Bombshell' star Charlize Theron says it is ''unfair'' and ''really ridiculous'' that there are no female directors up for a Golden Globe award, after the nominations were announced on Monday (09.12.19).
Charlize Theron claims it is ''really ridiculous'' that there are no female directors up for a Golden Globe award.
The 44-year-old star - who received a nod for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for her role in 'Bombshell' - admits it is ''really frustrating'' that female filmmakers have been snubbed for next year's awards after the nominations were unveiled on Monday (09.12.19).
Martin Scorsese ('The Irishman'), Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'), Bong Joon-ho ('Parasite'), Sam Mendes ('1917') and Todd Phillips ('Joker') are all up for the Best Director accolade.
Asked how she feels about the fact that no female directors were nominated, she told the the Los Angeles Times: ''It's tough. It's really, really tough.
''And I think it gets really frustrating when we we have to remember that women directors, especially, are just trying to get their numbers up.
''They represent 10 per cent of our directors in the industry, and when you have a good year like we had this year with such great work, it is incredibly frustrating.
''No woman wants to get nominated because it's the right thing to do. It's really, really ridiculous. It's not cool.
''It's really hard, and I think it's unfair, and it's why we can't stop this fight.
''We gotta keep making noise until we're heard and these stories get recognised.''
Charlize will face stiff competition from Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet'), Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story'), Saoirse Ronan ('Little Women') and Renée Zellweger ('Judy') in the Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture category.
'Marriage Story' leads the Golden Globes nominations with six nods, including Best Motion Picture, Best Actor in a Motion Picture and Best Actress in a Motion Picture for Adam Driver and Scarlett respectively, all in the Drama categories.
