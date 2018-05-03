Charlize Theron felt depressed after putting on 50 pounds for a movie role.

The 42-year-old actress gained the weight for her new movie 'Tully' but admits she found it difficult to shrug off her character after a day on set.

Speaking during a Q & A at the 'TimesTalks ScreenTimes Presents: Tully' event in New York, she said: ''It was really brutal. I like having that moment at the end of the day [of shooting] when you change in your trailer, get in your car, go home and you're you. But I couldn't do it on this and it really got to me.

''I couldn't leave this character because my body was just dictating where my mind was and how my moods were. I know a lot of moms who feel like c**p because it takes that long and everybody's expecting them to be back. Me gaining weight for the movie - it's hard when somebody's like, 'Wow, that's really brave!' Moms do this all the time and we don't call them brave. We're like, 'Why are you still carrying that baby weight?'''

Meanwhile, Charlize previously insisted there is too much focus put on her weight gain for 'Tully', in which her character is pregnant with her third child.

She explained: ''Women gain that amount, if not more, every time they get pregnant. So it's not that big of a deal.

''I was playing this woman and I wanted to get closer to her. I don't think when an actress does that we have to get so focused on it.''