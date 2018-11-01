Charlize Theron deliberately keeps her morning skincare routine simple to fit in with her mom duties, like getting her kids up for school and making their packed lunches.
The 'Atomic Blonde' star - who has kids August and Jackson - opts for a quick rinse of her face and she puts on sunscreen every day before getting her children ready for school.
She said: ''We wake up really early in my house - 5:45 a.m. I'm a single mom trying to get two kids ready, pack the lunchboxes, and not miss the bus. When I wake up I just rinse my face and put on sunscreen.''
The 43-year-old actress has a very strict exercise regime and has revealed she tells her children she works out so she can ''make sure her heart works for a very, very long time''.
She shared: ''When I leave to go exercise, my kids will say, 'Where are you going?' I tell them that I'm going someplace to make sure my heart works for a very, very long time! ... I'm always calculating my activity. If I haven't been moving a lot, I can't eat a lot. Or maybe it's a cheat day. But I'm honest with myself.''
The blonde beauty always puts on fragrance before the leaves the house and sees it as her ''slice of luxury''.
She explained to Harper's Bazaar: ''I apply fragrance every morning before I leave home. It's a slice of luxury. I might be wearing sweatpants and sneakers, but it's a little treat that makes me feel special.''
