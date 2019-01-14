Charlize Theron's kids like her to dress as a ''mermaid or unicorn'' on the red carpet.
The 43-year-old actress - who has two children, son Jackson, seven and daughter August, three - has revealed that her kids ''love'' to have a say in what their mother wears when she's heading to a glamorous Hollywood event but there tips don't always make sense.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards about whether her children have an input in that she wears, Charlize said: ''Oh, yeah, definitely. They love it. They love saying things just for the sake of saying them, it makes no sense. There's usually a throwback to a mermaid or a unicorn. It makes no sense, but we just go like this.''
Charlize's next project will see her star as American TV presenter Megyn Kelly in Jay Roach's upcoming drama about the fall of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, which is tentatively titled 'Fair and Balanced'.
The upcoming movie focuses on the real life experiences of a variety of women who worked at Fox News who decided to fight back against sexual harassment and intimidation, which led to Ailes being fired by the TV network.
The Academy Award winner insists the movie tells a very ''important'' story for women and directly relate to the Time's Up and #MeToo campaigns that began after the Harvey Weinstein Hollywood sex scandal.
Charlize said: ''Just a great team of people, a great script and I think a very important story for where we are right now and this movement for women. This story - the year-and-a-half, two-year span that we cover - was the catalyst in many ways for where we are today and where we're going in the future, so that to me felt like an important thing to tap into and also just really entertaining.''
