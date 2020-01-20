Charlize Theron says her young children have no idea how ''fortunate'' their mom is when she is nominated and honoured with accolades.
Charlize Theron's children have ''no concept'' of their mother's awards.
The 'Bombshell' star was nominated alongside her co-stars for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture and Female Actor in a Leading Role prizes for the drama - in which she portrays Fox News correspondent Megyn Kelly - at Sunday's (19.01.20) Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
And, the 'Tully' star admitted Jackson, eight, and August, four - who she adopted in 2012 and 2015 respectively - are not old enough yet to understand how ''fortunate'' their mom is to win and be up for such prestigious accolades.
The Oscar-winner told E! News: ''They're four and eight, so they don't really have a concept of what this is.
''it's so beautiful how innocent they are about it.''
The 'Monster' star added: ''Last night, 'Bombshell' won the Stanley Kramer Award at the PGAs ( Producers Guild Awards) and so I FaceTimed my daughter and I said, 'I finally won one.'
''She was like, 'Finally! Yes!'.
''It's really cute how they just don't understand it.
''They have no idea how fortunate I am to be nominated.
''I was trying to explain that to them.''
Meanwhile, the 44-year-old actress admitted she always sends her kids to bed ''early'' when she wants to watch her favourite reality TV show 'The Bachelor'.
Asked if she ever skips meetings to tune in, she replied: ''No, because it's at eight.
''Who has meetings at eight ?! What's wrong with you?''
Before she added: ''I make sure my children go to bed early. ''I'm so excited for tomorrow. I love it. Nothing gets in the way of that.''
Charlize used to watch the show with her ex-fiance Sean Penn - who she was engaged to for seven months until they split in June 2015 - and the 59-year-old actor previously revealed the pair used to ''argue'' over a certain part of the programme.
He said: ''We argue about whether or not we should fast forward.
''I don't really want to hear the conversations.
''I wanna know the decisions. Is he going to decide on this one or this one and I want to see someone cry.
''And then see someone get ecstatic, and then see them cry.''
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...