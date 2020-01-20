Charlize Theron's children have ''no concept'' of their mother's awards.

The 'Bombshell' star was nominated alongside her co-stars for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture and Female Actor in a Leading Role prizes for the drama - in which she portrays Fox News correspondent Megyn Kelly - at Sunday's (19.01.20) Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

And, the 'Tully' star admitted Jackson, eight, and August, four - who she adopted in 2012 and 2015 respectively - are not old enough yet to understand how ''fortunate'' their mom is to win and be up for such prestigious accolades.

The Oscar-winner told E! News: ''They're four and eight, so they don't really have a concept of what this is.

''it's so beautiful how innocent they are about it.''

The 'Monster' star added: ''Last night, 'Bombshell' won the Stanley Kramer Award at the PGAs ( Producers Guild Awards) and so I FaceTimed my daughter and I said, 'I finally won one.'

''She was like, 'Finally! Yes!'.

''It's really cute how they just don't understand it.

''They have no idea how fortunate I am to be nominated.

''I was trying to explain that to them.''

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old actress admitted she always sends her kids to bed ''early'' when she wants to watch her favourite reality TV show 'The Bachelor'.

Asked if she ever skips meetings to tune in, she replied: ''No, because it's at eight.

''Who has meetings at eight ?! What's wrong with you?''

Before she added: ''I make sure my children go to bed early. ''I'm so excited for tomorrow. I love it. Nothing gets in the way of that.''

Charlize used to watch the show with her ex-fiance Sean Penn - who she was engaged to for seven months until they split in June 2015 - and the 59-year-old actor previously revealed the pair used to ''argue'' over a certain part of the programme.

He said: ''We argue about whether or not we should fast forward.

''I don't really want to hear the conversations.

''I wanna know the decisions. Is he going to decide on this one or this one and I want to see someone cry.

''And then see someone get ecstatic, and then see them cry.''