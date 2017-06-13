Charlize Theron has revealed that her son Jackson used to think she ''does Halloween'' for a living.
The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star has revealed her son Jackson used to think she just dressed up in different outfits for her job.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she revealed: ''At a very young age, someone asked my eldest, 'What does your mom do for a living?'
''He just straight up was like, 'Uh, she does Halloween for a living' ... I realise that they've just seen me do such crazy-a** stuff.''
Meanwhile, the 41-year-old actress - who also has daughter August - previously revealed her life is ''dictated'' by her children.
She explained: ''My priorities have changed. I have kids now and nothing comes before that. I love that my children dictate my life now. I'm like a soldier being told which way to walk. It's great ...
''I do press work around their schedule, and don't do anything for more than six or seven days, so I can come home. But when you work on a film, it's different. We have to pack up and find schools and stay together as a family.''
And Charlize previously confessed that her friend has signed her up for a dating app to find love.
She said: ''I knew nothing about this world. We were at the Women's March in Park City and she was on her phone and she showed it to me, and she explained it to me in that Chelsea Handler way, which is just like, 'Yeah, everybody's doing this. What's wrong with you? Where have you been, under a rock?'
''So, I took a real interest and I was like, 'OK, well, tell me, how does it work?' And she's swiping all these faces of guys in all sorts of different variations of no clothes. And then they know that you've just said, 'No, I don't like you.' And then you have to text them.
''And then the flirting starts, and it's kind of awkward because you don't know the person, and they're trying to be cute and they say weird things, like, 'What's up, sexy?' It's just awkward.''
