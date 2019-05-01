Charlize Theron's kids are ''masters of knowledge''.

The 'Long Shot' star - who has three-year-old August and seven-year-old Jackson - has quipped that her children are fountains of knowledge despite their young ages.

She said: ''With the limited amount of knowledge that they have at this age, they act as if they are masters of that knowledge, and use it consistently in a manor [as if to say], 'You're stupid, mom.' My 7-year-old said to me the other day, 'You know, Medusa is in our pool.' And I said, 'I had no idea Medusa lived in our pool? Where is she from, by the way?' And she just looked at me and said, 'New Jersey.'''

Charlize also is impressed by her daughter August's martial arts skills but she can't think how she has learned them.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she added: ''I think a stranger comes into my house at 3 a.m., because none of use these words. The little one learned martial arts. Like, real, technical martial arts. Full, perfect, wrestling grips. I think a trainer comes in at 3 a.m. and trains her.''

Charlize previously revealed she is raising ''two beautiful proud black African girls''.

The 43-year-old actress - who recently revealed seven-year-old Jackson, who was introduced to the world as a boy, identifies as female - said: ''I have taught them a little Afrikaans, but it's a language filled with very conflicted history. I am raising two beautiful proud black African girls and I want them to find themselves and not necessarily push my ancestry on them, but I have taught them two very sweet Afrikaans songs about politeness.''