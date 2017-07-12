Charlize Theron says gaining weight for her new movie was ''brutal'' and she thought she was dying.
Although the 41-year-old star packed on the pounds 14 years ago to play serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 'Monster', she admitted that gaining weight for upcoming movie 'Tully' was much tougher on her body.
Speaking to Variety, Charlize explained: ''It was brutal in every sense. This time around, I really felt it in my health. The sugar put me in a massive depression. I was sick. I couldn't lose the weight. I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying!' And he's like, 'No, you're 41. Calm down.'''
Charlize previously suggested that her good looks have stopped her from getting ''meaty roles'' in the past.
She said: ''Jobs with real gravitas go to people that are physically right for them and that's the end of the story. How many roles are out there for the gorgeous, f***ing, gown-wearing eight-foot model? When meaty roles come through, I've been in the room and pretty people get turned away first.''
Charlize has also claimed that women are made to feel more insecure because of society's pressure on them to look youthful - although she believes the tables are slowly turning.
She explained: ''We live in a society where women wilt and men age like fine wine. And, for a long time, women accepted it. We were waiting for society to change, but now we're taking leadership.
''It would be a lie to say there is less worry for women as they get older than there is for men. It feels there's this unrealistic standard of what a woman is supposed to look like when she's over 40.''
