Charlize Theron has a gruelling fitness regime.

The 41-year-old actress has admitted she undergoes two 90 minute power yoga sessions and attends spin classes ''three to four times'' per week to help her stay in shape.

Speaking about her fitness regime, the blonde haired beauty said: ''[I work out] three to four times a week.''

However, the star doesn't find exercising a ''chore'' because she has found disciplines she enjoys.

She said: ''I've always believed if you find something you love, exercise won't be a chore.

''If you do exercise you enjoy you're keeping yourself fit without even realising it.''

And the 'Mad max: Fury Road' star will prefer working out if it can be practiced outside, because she has claimed she is an ''outdoorsy'' person.

She added: ''I love anything outdoorsy.''

Charlize has revealed her mother, Gerda, has encouraged her to play tennis, and the star has found she ''really enjoyed'' the sport, although she doesn't think she is any good at it.

She explained: ''My mum recently got me to play tennis, which I wasn't good at, but really enjoyed. ''

The beauty icon also has a healthy eating plan, which sees her drink nutritious drinks and eat healthy salads every day to keep her feeling healthy and youthful.

She explained: ''I have juices and kale and green salads every day. When I'm eating healthily, getting enough sleep and not drinking alcohol, that's when I look my best. That's when I'm happiest and I think it shows.''

Meanwhile, the South African-born star - who has son Jackson, five, and August - has hinted she doesn't have much time to carry out a thorough beauty regime when her children are around, although she will occasionally enjoy a ''good facial'' at Mila Moursi Skin Care Institute in California.

Speaking about her pampering sessions to Red magazine, Charlize - who is the face of Christian Dior's fragrance J'Adore Dior - said ''When the kids are asleep and i have more time.''