Charlize Theron rejected a role in 'Wonder Woman'.

The 41-year-old actress has admitted she was asked to star in the recent DC Extended Universe movie, which sees Gal Gadot take on the titular character as the Princess of the Amazons, because her busy work schedule meant the projects she was working clashed with shooting scenes for the fantasy film.

Speaking about her career opportunities and being approached by filmmaker Patty Jenkins to star in the production on 'The Howard Stern Show', the blonde-haired beauty said: ''No, I'm not in 'Wonder Woman'.

''[Patty] She did come to me, and at the time I was either working on something or I don't know. There was a reason I couldn't do it.''

However, it is unknown what character Theron would have been cast as.

Theron and Jenkins worked together on the popular crime film 'Monster' in 2003, and ever since the pair have become great friends.

Speaking about the 45-year-old director, the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star said: ''[Patty and I] we're friends. I think the world of her.''

And Theron believes the duo share such a great relationship because they have a ''mutual respect'' for one another.

She continued: ''We have a mutual respect for each other. ''

Meanwhile, there has been growing speculation that Theron will take on the role as James Bond in the action movie franchise, but the fashion icon has dismissed the idea as crazy.

Speaking previously about taking on the role of Bond and following in the footsteps of Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery and the late Roger Moore, she said: ''Oh wow. That's so insanely generous and nice. I don't even know what to do with that. That's really sweet.''

Theron reassured Daniel Craig she would not be stealing his work.

She added: ''Daniel, you got the job. I am not going to take that job away from you.''