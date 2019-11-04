Charlize Theron took home the Hollywood Career Achievement Award at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night (03.11.19), and admitted her 2003 movie 'Monster' changed was her big life-changing role.
The 44-year-old star was presented with the prize by Nicole Kidman - who won the same accolade at last year's event - at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night (03.11.19), and admitted her role as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the motion picture was a huge moment in her career.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I mean, it's hard - they really are like your children.
''But I think 'Monster' was definitely a moment in my career where I realised the opportunity that I was given was a chance to show that I was capable of more and it did change my career.
''After that, I didn't have to fight so hard for those interesting parts anymore, and more opportunities came my way to get outside of my comfort zone and do things that were maybe not expected for me.
''I think from that moment on, I built a career that has kind of defined what I really wanted my career to be -- not typecast, not stereotypical roles, but to really do things that are interesting and challenges the psyche of how we look at people.''
Other big winners on the night included movie 'The Irishman', which picked up three prizes.
One of the film's big stars, Al Pacino, took home the Supporting Actor accolade at the ceremony, and he thanked his co-star Robert De Niro for helping him secure the role of Jimmy Hoffa with director Martin Scorsese.
Recalling how he got the part, he told the audience: ''Bob said, 'How about Al as Hoffa?' And Marty said 'Yeah, OK. Is he OK?'
''And Bob said, 'He's a sweetheart.' So I didn't have to audition. They gave me the part. I like being called a sweetheart. So Bob got me the role in 'The Irishman'.''
The Irishman's Emma Tillinger Koskoff took home the Hollywood Producer Award, and Pablo Helman won the Visual Effects gong for his work on the movie.
Elsewhere, Antonio Banderas was presented with the Hollywood Actor Award by his step-daughter Dakota Johnson - whose mother is Melanie Griffith, who Banderas was married to from 1996 to 2015 - for his role in 'Pain and Glory'.
And she said growing up with him was the ''most fun'' she could've had.
Referring to his 'Shrek 2' role as Puss in Boots, she said: ''It was the most fun a kid could have.
''We had 'Shrek' swag coming out of our ears. We loved every second of it.''
He said: ''She still calls me Papi, And I love that, you have no idea.
''We had 20 years of family life that was beautiful, but the best is still to come.''
Renée Zellweger won the Hollywood Actress Award for her role as Judy Garland in 'Judy', Laura Dern was presented with the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for 'Marriabe Story', and Parasite's Bong Joon Ho took home the Hollywood Filmmaker Award.
'Ford v Ferrari' helmer James Mangold won the Hollywood Director Award, Shia LaBeouf was presented with the Breakthrough Screenwriter prize for 'Honey Boy', and Olivia Wilde secured the Breakthrough Director gong for 'Booksmart'.
The Breakout Actor and Actress awards went to British stars Taron Egerton ('Rocketman') and Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet') respectively.
2019 Hollywood Film Awards Winners: The Complete List
Hollywood Career Achievement Award: Charlize Theron
Hollywood Actor Award: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Hollywood Actress Award: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Hollywood Supporting Actor Award: Al Pacino, The Irishman
Hollywood Supporting Actress Award: Laura Dern, Marriabe Story
Hollywood Blockbuster Award: Avengers: Endgame
Hollywood Song Award: Pharrell Williams, 'Letter to My Godfather', from The Black Godfather
Hollywood Filmmaker Award: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Hollywood Producer Award: Emma Tillinger Koskoff, The Irishman
Hollywood Director Award: James Mangold, Ford v Ferrari
Hollywood Screenwriter Award: Anthony McCarten, The Two Pope
Breakthrough Screenwriter: Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy
Breakout Actor: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Breakout Actress: Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Breakthrough Director: Olivia Wilde, Booksmart
Animation Toy Story 4
Cinematography: Mihai Malaimare Jr, Jojo Rabbit
Film Composer: Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Editor: Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland, Ford v Ferrari
Visual Effects: Pablo Helman, The Irishman
Sound: Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A. Morrow, Ford v Ferrari
Costume Design: Anna Mary Scott Robbins, Downton Abbey
Make-Up & Hair Styling: Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi & Barrie Gower, Rocketman
Production Design: Ra Vincent, Jojo Rabbit
