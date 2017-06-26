Charlize Theron punched Teri Hatcher in the face.

The 41-year-old actress felt ''terrible'' after she hit the 52-year-old star in the face during a fight scene in their 1996 movie, '2 Days in the Valley'.

She said: '''2 Days in the Valley' - Rotten Tomatoes gave it number 17 on the list of 20 Greatest Fight Scenes Ever. The fight was between me and Teri Hatcher. I hit her really bad.

''I think she was bruised. And because it was Teri Hatcher, who was a star, and I was this bleached-blonde-Amazonian, catsuit-wearing nobody who was punching her in the face, I was like a wild animal. Back then I didn't know how to hone in my energy and I was knocking over lights. I had no concept of a set. I connected right with Teri Hatcher's face. I felt terrible about it. I had no money and sent her some cheap beer the next day. Sorry, Teri.''

And Charlize also had to do her fair share of fight scenes in 'Atomic Blonde' and compared them to dancing.

Asked if it was difficult to stage the fight scenes, she added to W magazine: ''Yes, but it's like dance, and I grew up taking ballet. I love discipline. I function really well within the parameters of discipline and knowing what to do.

''For instance, you have to throw yourself into ballet 100 percent, and that was really good for me as a young girl. But other than Teri Hatcher, I had only connected my fist with a girl's face once in my entire life, so I had to do a lot of training for this film.''