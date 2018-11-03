Charlize Theron believes the Time's Up movement has ''changed'' the film industry and she wants to see opportunities created for a ''gender-neutral set''.
The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star is pleased with how the movie industry has reacted to the allegations of sexual assault made against some of Hollywood's biggest names.
She told Elle.com: ''Since Time's Up, I've been in meetings and on set and there's not a moment that there isn't a conversation happening. We've recognised that it's going to get ugly and now it's about who has the tenacity to see it through. We're in pre-production on a film right now and we've worked really hard to make everyone very aware that the industry needs to change. We need to start hiring differently and we need to create opportunities for a gender-neutral set.''
Meanwhile, Charlize previously urged women not to be so ''polite'' when asking for equal pay.
She said: ''I am in a position where I could put my foot down and say, I want equal pay to my male co-star, who I had billed another movie with. We were doing a sequel, we had done it together, why not? What was interesting about it was I had a studio that said all right. And I was like, oh? We just need to say this? We just need to not be so polite about it and say what we want? ...
''The amount of traction and the amount of women who are being empowered by other women to step forward and actually speak their truth, I know in my life I've never seen anything like that. This is a rock rolling down a mountain really fast, and I'm quite enjoying watching it.''
