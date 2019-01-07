Charlize Theron thinks parenthood is ''incredible but messy''.

The 'Atomic Blonde' star - who has son Jackson and daughter August - understands the ''pressure'' mothers can be under and is glad her latest movie 'Tully', in which she plays a stressed out mother-of-three who hires a night nanny, is showing a more real portrayal of the trials and tribulations of motherhood.

Speaking to E! News' Ryan Seacrest, she said: ''I was coming out of the early stages of being incredibly sleep deprived [when I got the script for 'Tully']. To me, it felt like something that felt super authentic. I think parenthood is incredible but it's messy. We don't see enough of that and I think it's hard on moms and society to feel that pressure. Somehow if you do that [focus on yourself], you're [told you're] a terrible mom. I know when I look after myself, I know that I'm a better mom to my kids.''

Charlize previously admitted she has always wanted to adopt and never planned to have biological children, largely due to her exposure to orphanages and children in need in the community where she grew up in South Africa.

Charlize - who adopted both her children - said: ''Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day. This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first.''

And the 43-year-old star always knew she wanted more than one child.

She added: ''We went through this really beautiful stage a year ago where the baby was hugging her sibling and there was all this love and affection. I was bawling my eyes out every day saying, 'This is the most beautiful love I have ever witnessed in my life.' Now the baby is almost three and realises she doesn't have to do everything her sibling tells her. There's a lot of wars in my house. I'm like, 'Where's the cute period that we went through?'''