Charlize Theron has signed up for a dating app.

The 'Fate of The Furious' actress admits she was clueless about using technology to find love until her friend Chelsea Handler intervened, and though she's made some matches, she finds it ''awkward'' flirting with people she's never met.

She said: ''I knew nothing about this world. We were at the Women's March in Park City and she was on her phone and she showed it to me, and she explained it to me in that Chelsea Handler way, which is just like, 'Yeah, everybody's doing this. What's wrong with you? Where have you been, under a rock?'

''So, I took a real interest and I was like, 'OK, well, tell me, how does it work?'

''And she's swiping all these faces of guys in all sorts of different variations of no clothes. And then they know that you've just said, 'No, I don't like you.' And then you have to text them.

''And then the flirting starts, and it's kind of awkward because you don't know the person, and they're trying to be cute and they say weird things, like, 'What's up, sexy?' It's just awkward.''

The 41-year-old beauty - who has children Jackson, five, and August, 21 months - admitted she prefers ''old school'' ways of meeting guys, such as being introduced by a mutual friend.

She told talk show host Ellen Degeneres: ''This is why I'm still single! I just like a good old friend hooking up you or introducing you. I'm so old school.''

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Chelsea recently admitted she uses ''all those apps'' to find a ''hook up'' when she's on the road.

She shared: ''I'm on all those apps. I like to hook up, so when I go to London or New York or if I'm out of town and I want, I'll do that ... I'm on Tinder [and] all that stuff. I'm a regular person.''

Chelsea - who previously dated rap star 50 Cent - revealed she tends to swipe right for partners who are in a ''seven-mile radius''.