Charlize Theron has ''never wanted'' to get married, because she's happy by herself and ''innately'' living her ''truth''.
Charlize Theron has ''never wanted'' to get married.
The 44-year-old actress has been single for ''a very long time'', but has said she doesn't mind being on her own, as she's never had any desire to settle down with one person for the rest of life.
Speaking to Glamour magazine for their Women of the Year issue, she said: ''I haven't been in a relationship for a very long time. I never wanted to get married. Those are things that are not hard for me, because they're innately my truth. I find people are somewhat perplexed by that, and also more with women, right?''
Charlize previously dated Sean Penn, whom she began romancing in late 2013 and they announced their engagement in December 2014, before splitting around six months later in 2015.
Prior to Sean, the 'Bombshell' star had a long-term relationship with actor Stuart Townsend, after they met of the set of the 2002 movie 'Trapped', before calling time on their romance in January 2010.
Despite not having a partner, Charlize isn't alone as she has her two adopted children - August and Jackson - to keep her company.
And the 'Atomic Blonde' star says she wishes she could ''fully protect'' her brood from her status as a film star.
She said: ''I so wish that I could be the woman that I am and do the job I do and still fully, fully protect my children from all of that, and it's never going to happen.''
Charlize is honest with her children, and says she picked up the tip from her own mother, who would occasionally refuse to praise her after ballet recitals so that the young star knew she was telling the truth.
She explained: ''I was raised by a mom who was just like, 'Don't take any s**t.'
''It was devastating to [not get praise], but I realised that when she said something was good, I could believe her. It was the same thing my whole life. She gave me the truth always - the good and the bad equally. I'm trying to do that with my kids.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...