Charlize Theron has admitted that her mum will buy her marijuana to help her with her irregular sleep patterns.
Charlize Theron's mother supplies her with marijuana.
The 42-year-old actress suffers from sleep problems and has revealed that her mother has sought to combat the issue by buying her the drug, which is now legal in the state of California.
During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Charlize said: ''I'm always wiling to try anything. You got one life to live, why not?
''I have really bad sleep [patterns] and so does my mum. We do take sleep medication and I was saying to her, 'Maybe we should try a sleeping strain, something that could help with sleep'.
''I really thought I would be the responsible one to have to go and get that. Last week, she showed up at my house, literally drove in her little tennis outfit and brought me a little container and just left it on my kitchen table.
''She was like, 'So I got some blueberry-covered chocolate ones but if you want it faster acting you should go for the mints those you suck and it works faster.'''
Charlize - who is currently starring in the new drug-fuelled crime drama 'Gringo' - admitted he she couldn't imagine seeing her mother buying the drug, even though it's legal in California.
The Oscar-winning actress explained: ''She said, 'I went to the store by myself'. I have this image of her in the store. She's just not this kind of person and buying marijuana she had like a full experience.''
Meanwhile, Charlize also revealed how she had taken a break from the drug because she'd previously had a bad experience with it.
The 'Prometheus' star said: ''Eight solid years on the marijuana and then my chemistry just changed one day.
''I found myself frozen in front of my fridge for like eight hours. I couldn't speak and it just wasn't fun anymore so I kind of had to stop and I would be around edibles and would try it.''
