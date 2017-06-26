Charlize Theron delays filming if she's cleaning her trailer.

The 'Atomic Blonde' actress finds doing chores theraputic and often finds herself running late if she's started doing a thorough scrub of her surroundings.

She said: ''I'm really, really good at cleaning [and] at laundry! I love coming back from a trip and opening my suitcase and doing laundry at 4:30 a.m. because I'm so jet-lagged. I dig that. I can't help myself:

''I'll walk into my kitchen, and be 20 minutes late because I'm cleaning and I can't stop.

''The worst is when I'm making a film and I don't get enough cleaning out of my system. It kind of builds up, and I'll be in my trailer with my toothbrush cleaning the filthy corners.

''They'll say, 'We're ready for you, Charlize,' and I'm like, 'I'm going to be right there! Just need to get some more corners.' ''

The 41-year-old actress - who has children Jackson, five, and August, 22 months - is also very proud of her driving skills.

She told W magazine: ''I'm a great driver. I grew up on a farm. When I did 'The Italian Job', Mark Wahlberg, my co-star, would do one 360 and start puking. I was like, 'What's up, girl?' ''

Charlize has taken on a number of villainous roles, including Ravenna in 'Snow White and the Huntsman' and Cypher in the 'Fast and Furious' series, and she admits she finds it ''cathartic'' to play ''evil'' characters.

She explained: ''I've always been fascinated by abhorrent behavior. I have a real interest in why people do horrible things.

''I read a lot of books and am fascinated by whether deviant behaviour is caused by nature or nurture. There's a part of me that wants to understand that darkness, but I can't really understand it.

''So, it is cathartic to play a character who is evil. It's a free pass for your soul: Nothing bad is going to happen, and you can explore what it would be like to be in that skin.''