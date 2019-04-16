Charlize Theron isn't looking for love at the moment.

The 43-year-old star - who recently joked she wanted someone to ''step up'' - has admitted she is actually too busy to consider a relationship right now, and revealed her focus is currently on balancing her career and a life as a mother.

She told Extra: ''Like every working mom out there, you go through periods when you are overwhelmed, and I'm in one of those right now.''

However, the 'Long Shot' actress insisted despite getting emotional about her children - Jackson, seven, and three-year-old August - she doesn't cry about her own issues.

She added: ''I don't cry. I do cry. I take that back... I cry at anything related to my kids. For sure.

''But I don't cry about being overwhelmed... There is always light at the end of the tunnel.''

The Oscar-winning actress was rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt in January, but those reports were soon dispelled, and she recently revealed she is ''shockingly'' single.

She said: ''I've been single for 10 years, it's not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I'm shockingly available.''

Last year, she explained she had ''no interest'' in finding a new partner while her kids were younger but now her daughter is getting older, she admitted she could change her mind.

She said: ''With both of my kids, the first two years, I had absolutely no interest in dating.

''It wasn't even a struggle - it was a case where my body chemistry and my mind just wanted to go to the place where I was 100 percent satisfied with being a mom.

''And then ... Well it kind of changes.

''My little one will be three soon and I'm starting to feel like, 'OK, I'm not dealing with diapers and wipes any more and you know something? Right now I'm really happy.''