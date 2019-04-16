Charlize Theron has insisted she isn't looking for love at the moment, despite recently saying she is waiting for someone to ''step up'' and take her off the market.
Charlize Theron isn't looking for love at the moment.
The 43-year-old star - who recently joked she wanted someone to ''step up'' - has admitted she is actually too busy to consider a relationship right now, and revealed her focus is currently on balancing her career and a life as a mother.
She told Extra: ''Like every working mom out there, you go through periods when you are overwhelmed, and I'm in one of those right now.''
However, the 'Long Shot' actress insisted despite getting emotional about her children - Jackson, seven, and three-year-old August - she doesn't cry about her own issues.
She added: ''I don't cry. I do cry. I take that back... I cry at anything related to my kids. For sure.
''But I don't cry about being overwhelmed... There is always light at the end of the tunnel.''
The Oscar-winning actress was rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt in January, but those reports were soon dispelled, and she recently revealed she is ''shockingly'' single.
She said: ''I've been single for 10 years, it's not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I'm shockingly available.''
Last year, she explained she had ''no interest'' in finding a new partner while her kids were younger but now her daughter is getting older, she admitted she could change her mind.
She said: ''With both of my kids, the first two years, I had absolutely no interest in dating.
''It wasn't even a struggle - it was a case where my body chemistry and my mind just wanted to go to the place where I was 100 percent satisfied with being a mom.
''And then ... Well it kind of changes.
''My little one will be three soon and I'm starting to feel like, 'OK, I'm not dealing with diapers and wipes any more and you know something? Right now I'm really happy.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...